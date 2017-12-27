Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,659,000 after buying an additional 2,690,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,525,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,859,000 after buying an additional 8,969,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Altria Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,018,000 after buying an additional 8,914,575 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,802,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 1,040,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Altria Group by 21,647.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,831,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,867,000 after buying an additional 19,740,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO) opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137,656.83, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 60.37% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.89 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cowen raised Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

