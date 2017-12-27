Jupai Holdings Ltd (JP) Stake Held by Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin

recently disclosed that they own 24.6% of Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Wednesday, December 27th. The investor owns 48,752,322 shares of the stock worth about $920,931,363. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Xin Zhou and EHouse Holdings Ltd. The disclosure is available through EDGAR at this hyperlink.

Zhou Xin

provided the following explanation of their ownership:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jupai during the third quarter worth about $964,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $602.21, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. Jupai Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited (Jupai), formerly Jupai Investment Group, is a Cayman Islands-based third-party wealth management service provider. The Company focuses on distributing wealth management products and providing advisory services to individuals in People’s Republic of China (PRC) who have investable assets in excess of three million Renminbi (RMB).

