Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Juno Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5283390096036 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Juno Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Juno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JUNO ) traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 1,213,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,053. Juno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5,251.95, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Juno Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Juno Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Juno Therapeutics will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Azelby sold 1,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $81,647.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,606.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Agarwal sold 7,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $326,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,517 shares of company stock worth $2,777,031. Corporate insiders own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/juno-therapeutics-juno-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

About Juno Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Juno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.