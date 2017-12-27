JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.69 Million Holdings in GMS Inc (GMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of GMS worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of GMS by 213.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of GMS by 403.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of GMS by 386.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,523.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.20. GMS Inc has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.03 million. GMS had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $37,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $431,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,989.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200,782 shares of company stock worth $197,703,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of GMS in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

