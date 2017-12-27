John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (JHMF) Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.21

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2097 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) remained flat at $$36.82 during trading on Wednesday. 4,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $37.56.

