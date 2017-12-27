John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:JHME) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.316 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF (JHME) traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972. John Hancock Multifactor Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

