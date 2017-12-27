Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) & Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) Critical Survey

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals 23.58% 22.92% 10.07% Windtree Therapeutics -1,205.47% N/A -345.52%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $1.49 billion 5.45 $396.83 million $6.07 22.29 Windtree Therapeutics $2.04 million 25.16 -$39.49 million ($71.83) -0.01

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Windtree Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 5 17 0 2.77 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $182.95, suggesting a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jazz Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Windtree Therapeutics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder. Its marketed products and late-stage product candidate are Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) Extended-Release Capsules and JZP-6 (sodium oxybate). Its other product candidates in clinical development are oral tablet forms of sodium oxybate; JZP-8 (intranasal clonazepam); JZP-4 (elpetrigine), and JZP-7 (ropinirole gel).

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

