Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $8.07 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Christine A. Tsingos sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.40, for a total value of $1,242,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,380.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.39, for a total value of $258,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,492 shares in the company, valued at $643,907.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,126 shares of company stock worth $2,309,426. Corporate insiders own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( NYSE:BIO ) opened at $242.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,267.83, a P/E ratio of 306.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.87 and a 52-week high of $273.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.99 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

