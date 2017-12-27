Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 277,353 Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 277,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.34% of Redfin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillman Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,321,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,242,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,442,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,700,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,877,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Redfin Corp ( RDFN ) opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,230.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61. Redfin Corp has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate brokerage services. The customer can search for homes by neighborhood, city or MLS number, or can refine results using detailed parameters, such as price and number of beds or baths. The Company serves home buyers and sellers. The Company offers online tools to consumers, including Redfin Estimate, which is an automated home-valuation tool.

