Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 50,776 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mosaic worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 36,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 84,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 64,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Co (NYSE MOS) opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mosaic from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/janus-henderson-group-plc-buys-50776-shares-of-mosaic-co-mos.html.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company is a producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The Company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and International Distribution. The Company is a supplier of phosphate- and potash-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in Florida, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants in Louisiana, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.