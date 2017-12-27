Janus Detroit Street Trust Janus Velocity Volatility Hedged La (SPXH) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Janus Detroit Street Trust Janus Velocity Volatility Hedged La (NYSEARCA:SPXH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0831 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.
Shares of Janus Detroit Street Trust Janus Velocity Volatility Hedged La (SPXH) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104. Janus Detroit Street Trust Janus Velocity Volatility Hedged La has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.50.
