Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 532,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 68,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,589.17, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 8.93.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 271.31% and a negative net margin of 40.81%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.74.

In other Nutanix news, Director Jeffrey T. Parks sold 456,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $13,474,944.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Potti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $268,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,296,670 shares of company stock worth $71,200,559. Company insiders own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

