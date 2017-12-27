Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $495,000 Position in Equifax, Inc. (EFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Equifax by 5.0% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Equifax by 9,722.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equifax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Equifax from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.93.

Equifax, Inc. ( EFX ) opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $834.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.28 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equifax’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

