Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $411,000 Position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG) opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

