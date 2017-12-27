James River Group (JRVR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. James River Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.784314583505 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of James River Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of James River Group (NASDAQ JRVR) opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $1,161.96, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. James River Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $220.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from James River Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.35%.

In related news, Director David Zwillinger sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $99,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan Martin sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $17,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,450,000 shares of company stock worth $131,445,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRG Holdings) is an insurance and reinsurance holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers commercial excess and surplus lines liability and excess property insurance products.

