Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (IRM) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT worth $20,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT during the third quarter worth $213,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT during the third quarter worth $213,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT news, EVP Theodore Maclean sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $57,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Keddy sold 23,428 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $914,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,703 shares of company stock worth $1,248,074. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated ( IRM ) opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $41.53.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.99 million. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

