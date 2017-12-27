Investors Sell Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Investors sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $144.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $423.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $279.95 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Microsoft had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $0.01 for the day and closed at $85.51

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

The company has a market cap of $659,674.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,496,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $333,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,376,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,420 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 210,198 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 203,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,931,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $456,602,000 after purchasing an additional 303,657 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 161,065 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 43,262 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

