Investors Buy Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) on weakness during trading on Monday. $98.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $82.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.84 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Wells Fargo & Co had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Wells Fargo & Co traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $61.55
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Buckingham Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $303,088.25, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 40.31%.
In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Michael J. Loughlin sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $1,010,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Levy sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $5,477,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,482 shares of company stock worth $10,471,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 316,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 272,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 103,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Co
Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.
