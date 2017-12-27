Investors Buy Shares of ONEOK (OKE) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $41.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.05 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.42 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, ONEOK had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. ONEOK traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $53.17

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $20,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). ONEOK had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $103,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 462.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 229.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 332.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

