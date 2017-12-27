Investors Buy Shares of Charles Schwab (SCHW) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $94.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.57 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Charles Schwab had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Charles Schwab traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $51.85

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $56.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $69,490.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $200,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $100,190.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,697,062 shares of company stock worth $79,136,579. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 851.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,492,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,522 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 872,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 827,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 180,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

