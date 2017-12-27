Investors Buy Shares of Celgene (CELG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $168.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $125.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.95 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Celgene had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Celgene traded down ($2.51) for the day and closed at $104.46

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $128.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

The stock has a market cap of $82,240.00, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 63.80% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 216.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 900,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after purchasing an additional 615,366 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 756.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Celgene by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 601,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter valued at about $1,370,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

