International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,143,204,000 after buying an additional 1,241,441 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,651,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,497,000 after buying an additional 134,862 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,534,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,786,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,955,000 after buying an additional 1,956,033 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corp. has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $182.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141,490.00, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.08%.
Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.24.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.
