InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $62.81, with a volume of 69700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from $60.50 to $62.38 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.46.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11,940.00, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/intercontinental-hotels-group-ihg-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-63-23.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.