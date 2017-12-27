Intel (INTC) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.94.

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intel has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $218,556.00, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Intel had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy J. Smith sold 472,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $20,891,465.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,734,130.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $25,359.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,548,914 shares of company stock worth $68,196,589 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 16,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

