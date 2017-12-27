Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,227,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,164 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,691,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc ( NASDAQ INO ) opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.75. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.19% and a negative net margin of 221.55%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

