Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Illinois Tool Works earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.634454705877 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE ITW) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.10. 524,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,658. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57,258.57, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.38.

In other news, insider John R. Hartnett sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $979,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold B. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,992,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,324 shares of company stock worth $35,645,914. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

