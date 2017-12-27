Ideal Power (IPWR) Trading Up 26.7%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s share price was up 26.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 5,047,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,403% from the average daily volume of 112,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Ideal Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ideal Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

The company has a market cap of $18.39, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 83.89% and a negative net margin of 839.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ideal Power Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid.

