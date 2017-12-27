Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,776,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,512,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,669,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,308,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,622,000 after purchasing an additional 906,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,213,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,919,000 after purchasing an additional 280,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Medtronic plc. ( MDT ) opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110,360.00, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Medtronic plc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.55%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

