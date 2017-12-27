Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE HNL) opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.35, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Horizon North Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNL. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/horizon-north-logistics-inc-hnl-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-28th.html.

Horizon North Logistics Inc (Horizon North) is a Canada-based is a remote resource development service company. The Company provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The Company’s segments include Camps & Catering, Matting and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.