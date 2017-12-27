Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Horizon North Logistics (TSE HNL) opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.35, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.33.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNL. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Horizon North Logistics Inc (Horizon North) is a Canada-based is a remote resource development service company. The Company provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The Company’s segments include Camps & Catering, Matting and Corporate.
