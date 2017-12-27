Home BancShares (HOMB) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Home BancShares earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5856374140351 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Home BancShares ( NASDAQ HOMB ) traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,239. Home BancShares has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Home BancShares had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $128.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Home BancShares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In other Home BancShares news, Director Jim Rankin purchased 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,678.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/home-bancshares-homb-getting-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.