Heska Corp (HSKA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of Heska worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heska by 96.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heska by 59.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 0.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.60, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Heska Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.49 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Heska had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heska in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heska in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcginley sold 7,826 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $681,957.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,771 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

