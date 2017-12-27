Hershey (HSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Hershey’s top-line performance has been weak for quite some time now. Sales increased a meager 0.7% in 2016 and 1.9% in the first nine months of 2017. Soft international sales due to macro headwinds, changing consumer shopping habits and intense competition from the broader snacking environment in the United States were mainly responsible for the sales results. Persistent macroeconomic challenges in China also continue to hurt the company’s result. Hershey expects China’s net sales in 2017 to decline single digits on a year-over-year basis as lower direct trade, returns, discounts and allowances are likely to hurt gross sales. Notably, earnings estimates for the current year and next have moved downward over the last 60 days, limiting upside potential for the stock.”

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $113.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $124.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.62.

Shares of Hershey ( NYSE:HSY ) opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hershey has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $24,216.29, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 124.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 77.98%.

Hershey declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 15,132 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,665,125.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,549 shares of company stock worth $3,551,440. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hershey by 16.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,116 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/hershey-hsy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.