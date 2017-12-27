Head-To-Head Review: Steris (STE) and OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

Steris (NYSE: STE) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Steris and OraSure Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steris $2.61 billion 2.86 $109.96 million $1.68 52.30 OraSure Technologies $128.20 million 8.68 $19.72 million $0.52 35.27

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Steris and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steris 0 1 3 0 2.75 OraSure Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Steris presently has a consensus price target of $72.33, indicating a potential downside of 17.68%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.81, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Steris.

Volatility & Risk

Steris has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Steris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Steris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Steris pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. OraSure Technologies does not pay a dividend. Steris pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OraSure Technologies has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Steris and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steris 5.59% 11.49% 6.65% OraSure Technologies 20.48% 14.12% 12.57%

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Steris on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others. Its Corporate and other segment includes the Defense and Industrial business unit.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types. The Company operates in two segments: OSUR and DNAG. OSUR consists of the development, manufacture and sale of diagnostic products, specimen collection devices, and medical devices. DNAG or molecular collection systems business consists primarily of the development, manufacture and sale of oral fluid collection devices that are used to collect, stabilize, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing. It also manufactures and sells medical devices used for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing. It sells over-the-counter (OTC) cryosurgical products to consumers in North America, Europe, Central and South America, and Australia.

