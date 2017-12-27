Head-To-Head Review: Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) vs. BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.8% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 5 16 1 2.82

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $114.65, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%. Given BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioMarin Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $18.45 million 2.70 $6.58 million $0.42 57.21 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.12 billion 14.28 -$630.21 million ($0.90) -100.91

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioMarin Pharmaceutical. BioMarin Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals 8.93% 42.44% 15.34% BioMarin Pharmaceutical -12.45% -4.60% -3.09%

Risk & Volatility

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s pipeline of product candidates includes a treatment for Binge Eating Disorder (BED), a treatment for Bulimia Nervosa (BN), a treatment for Cocaine Use Disorder (CocUD) and a heroin vaccine. The Company also is focused on other treatment opportunities.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A). The Company is conducting clinical trials on various product candidates for the treatment of various diseases. Its clinical product candidates include Brineura, pegvaliase, vosoritide, BMN 270 and BMN 250.

