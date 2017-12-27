Head-To-Head Contrast: Coastal Contacts (COA) vs. Its Rivals

Coastal Contacts (NASDAQ: COA) is one of 21 public companies in the “Other Specialty Retailers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Coastal Contacts to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Coastal Contacts alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coastal Contacts and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Contacts 0 0 0 0 N/A Coastal Contacts Competitors 363 996 1091 39 2.32

As a group, “Other Specialty Retailers” companies have a potential downside of 1.66%. Given Coastal Contacts’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coastal Contacts has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coastal Contacts and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Contacts N/A N/A -23.52 Coastal Contacts Competitors $2.16 billion $108.20 million 200.50

Coastal Contacts’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Contacts. Coastal Contacts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Contacts and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Contacts N/A N/A N/A Coastal Contacts Competitors 1.43% -9.63% 6.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Other Specialty Retailers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coastal Contacts competitors beat Coastal Contacts on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Coastal Contacts

Coastal Contacts Inc. is an online retailer of eyewear serving markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company operates in two primary product segments: contact lenses and glasses. The Company has approximately nine stores in Canada and Sweden. It sells contact lenses manufactured by multinational companies, such as Vistakon (a division of Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.), Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc. and Coopervision Inc. Its products are offered for sale by telephone, e9 mail, through its Websites, which include www.ClearlyContacts.ca, www.ClearlyContacts.com.au, www.ClearlyContacts.co.nz, www.LensWay.se, www.LensWay.fi, www.LensWay.nl, www.LensWay.no, www.LensWay.co.uk, and www.ContactSan.com or at one of its nine physical retail locations. In April 2014, the Company announced that Essilor International (Compagnie Generale d’Optique), S.A. (Essilor) has indirectly acquired the interest of Coastal.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Contacts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Contacts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.