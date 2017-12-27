Head to Head Analysis: Ruckus Wireless (RKUS) versus Its Competitors

Ruckus Wireless (NYSE: RKUS) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ruckus Wireless to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ruckus Wireless and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruckus Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Ruckus Wireless Competitors 524 1712 1890 64 2.36

As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Ruckus Wireless’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ruckus Wireless has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ruckus Wireless and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ruckus Wireless N/A N/A 257.40 Ruckus Wireless Competitors $27.09 billion $1.51 billion -212.78

Ruckus Wireless’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ruckus Wireless. Ruckus Wireless is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ruckus Wireless and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruckus Wireless -0.92% -1.17% -0.88% Ruckus Wireless Competitors -314.20% -3.24% -9.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ruckus Wireless

Ruckus Wireless, Inc. is a supplier of advanced (Wi-Fi) solutions. The Company’s solutions, which it call Smart Wi-Fi, are used by service providers and enterprises to solve a range of network capacity, coverage and reliability challenges associated with wireless traffic demands. It operates through selling controllers and access points along with related software and services segment. The Company markets and sells its products and technology through a network of channel partners to a variety of service providers and enterprises around the world. Its Smart Wi-Fi solutions offer features and functionality, such as enhanced reliability, extended range and scalability. Its products include controllers, indoor and outdoor access points, wireless bridges, controller software platforms, software management solutions, including reporting and analytics, and Wi-Fi-related cloud services, such as location-based positioning, and certificate-based security and on-boarding of Wi-Fi devices.

