Head to Head Analysis: Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) & Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -1,236.38% -100.84% -58.71% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -1,962.22% -112.64% -90.39%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 1 3.14 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 136.64%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 64.31%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $30,000.00 16,810.57 -$111.63 million ($3.73) -4.84 Rigel Pharmaceuticals $20.38 million 25.37 -$69.21 million ($0.59) -5.98

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paratek Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its product candidates are the antibacterials omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is an antibiotic being developed for use as an empiric monotherapy option for patients suffering from serious, community-acquired bacterial infections. Sarecycline is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Its other product candidates are tetracycline-derived, molecular entities and are designed to utilize the recognized immune-modulation, anti-inflammatory and other beneficial properties of the tetracycline class. These research stage programs include product candidates for multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, systemic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that improve the lives of patients with immune and hematological disorders, cancer and rare diseases. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms. The Company’s clinical programs include clinical trials of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, in a number of indications. The Company has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the United States food and drug administration (FDA) for fostamatinib in patients with chronic or persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). In addition, the Company has product candidates in development with partners BerGenBio AS, Daiichi Sankyo and Aclaris Therapeutics. The Company is engaged in conducting research in the disease areas of inflammation/immunology and muscle wasting/muscle endurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.