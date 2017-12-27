Head to Head Analysis: NCI Building Systems (NCS) vs. The Shaw Group (SHAW)

NCI Building Systems (NYSE: NCS) and The Shaw Group (NYSE:SHAW) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NCI Building Systems and The Shaw Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCI Building Systems 3.08% 18.76% 5.56% The Shaw Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NCI Building Systems and The Shaw Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCI Building Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Shaw Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NCI Building Systems currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of NCI Building Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of NCI Building Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NCI Building Systems and The Shaw Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCI Building Systems $1.77 billion 0.74 $54.72 million $0.77 25.45 The Shaw Group N/A N/A N/A $3.25 N/A

NCI Building Systems has higher revenue and earnings than The Shaw Group. The Shaw Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCI Building Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NCI Building Systems beats The Shaw Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting. The Metal components segment’s products include metal roof and wall panels, doors, metal partitions, metal trim, insulated metal panel (IMP) products and other related accessories. The Company manufactures and distributes a range of metal products for the non-residential construction market. It operates in the United States, Mexico, Canada and China. The Company provides metal coil coating services, and designs, engineers, manufactures and markets metal components and engineered building systems. It also provides metal coil coating services for commercial and construction applications, servicing both internal and external customers.

About The Shaw Group

The Shaw Group Inc. (Shaw) is a provider of technology, engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, fabrication, manufacturing, consulting, remediation and facilities management services to a diverse client base that includes multinational and national oil companies and industrial corporations, regulated utilities, independent and merchant power producers, and government agencies. The Company has developed and acquired intellectual property, including induction pipe bending technology and environmental decontamination technologies. Its segments include Power, Plant Services, Environmental & Infrastructure (E&I), Fabrication & Manufacturing (F&M), Energy & Chemicals (E&C) Segment, Investment in Westinghouse, and Corporate segment. Effective August 31, 2012, the Company completed the divestiture of its Energy & Chemicals business to Technip. On January 4, 2013, TOSHIBA CORP acquired a 20% stake in Westinghouse from Shaw Group Inc.

