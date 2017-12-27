Harte Houston H Maintains 10.6% Stake in Harte Hanks Inc (HHS)

Harte Houston H

recently revealed that they own a 10.6% stake in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) in a Form 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, December 27th. The investor owns 6,608,180 shares of the stock valued at about $6,145,607. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Houston H Harte, Sarah Harte and Carolyn Harte. The filing is available through Edgar at this link.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fondren Management LP raised its stake in Harte Hanks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,388,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Harte Hanks in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Harte Hanks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Harte Hanks Inc (HHS) remained flat at $$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 73,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,126. Harte Hanks Inc has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 152.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $94.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. equities analysts predict that Harte Hanks Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers.

