Halcon Resources (HK) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News headlines about Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halcon Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.9742136777312 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Halcon Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Halcon Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $9.00 target price on Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

Halcon Resources ( HK ) opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,142.91, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 4.03. Halcon Resources has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Halcon Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 124.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 319.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Halcon Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halcon Resources news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 218,100 shares of Halcon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,483,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,287,039 shares of company stock worth $48,760,612 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

