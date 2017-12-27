GWG (GWGH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GWG Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the life insurance secondary market. It offers a variety of solutions for seniors who own life insurance. The Company’s services allow policyholders to sell, keep, trade or gift their life insurance based upon their needs today. GWG Holdings, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded GWG from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GWG ( NASDAQ:GWGH ) opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 20.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.50. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWGH. Concert Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GWG in the second quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in GWG in the second quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GWG in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc is the parent company of GWG Life, is a financial services company. The Company is focused on transforming the life insurance industry through its products and services. The Company has developed a new suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX).

