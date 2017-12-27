Guggenheim China Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0493 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of Guggenheim China Small Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA HAO) traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 3,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,430. Guggenheim China Small Cap Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/guggenheim-china-small-cap-index-etf-hao-declares-annual-dividend-of-1-05.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim China Small Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim China Small Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.