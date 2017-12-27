GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $883,000 Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,019 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of M/I Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 111.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 15,800 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $504,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip G. Creek sold 25,400 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $814,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,949.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc. ( MHO ) opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.25, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.29.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHO. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $38.00 price target on M/I Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two operations: homebuilding and financial services. It operates through Midwest homebuilding, Southern homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic homebuilding and financial services operations segments. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in 15 markets: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St.

