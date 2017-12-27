GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of CECO Environmental worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 23.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 32.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.66, a P/E ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered CECO Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company is focused on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

