Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $176,000 Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 223.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEES. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 60.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 254,985 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $2,308,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,584,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,470,000 after acquiring an additional 193,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,420.00, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.90.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $259.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

