Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,005 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (XNCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Xencor were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Airain ltd increased its position in shares of Xencor by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 13,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Xencor, Inc. ( NASDAQ XNCR ) opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,028.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.09. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $28.64.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 24,653 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $493,306.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 50,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $979,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 278,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,936. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-acquires-4005-shares-of-xencor-inc-xncr.html.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.