Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Gramercy Property Trust has a payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gramercy Property Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Shares of Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4,328.42, a PE ratio of 61.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. Gramercy Property Trust has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.45 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GPT. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gramercy Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company’s operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes all of its activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

