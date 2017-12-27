Good Energy Group Plc (GOOD) Insider Acquires £100,340 in Stock

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) insider John N. Maltby bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £100,340 ($134,162.32).
Shares of Good Energy Group Plc (GOOD) remained flat at $GBX 173 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 and a P/E ratio of 1,572.73. Good Energy Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 167.54 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.81).
Good Energy Group Company Profile
Good Energy Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding and management company. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are the purchase, generation and sale of electricity from renewable sources; the sale of gas; services relating to micro-renewable generation, and the development of new electricity generation sites.
