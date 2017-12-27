Good Energy Group Plc (GOOD) Insider Acquires £100,340 in Stock

Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) insider John N. Maltby bought 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £100,340 ($134,162.32).

Shares of Good Energy Group Plc (GOOD) remained flat at $GBX 173 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 and a P/E ratio of 1,572.73. Good Energy Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 167.54 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.81).

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/good-energy-group-plc-good-insider-acquires-100340-in-stock.html.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding and management company. The principal activities of its subsidiaries are the purchase, generation and sale of electricity from renewable sources; the sale of gas; services relating to micro-renewable generation, and the development of new electricity generation sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.