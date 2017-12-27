Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,031 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Goldcorp were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $1,441,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldcorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Goldcorp by 38.1% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE GG) opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Goldcorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $11,020.00, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/27/goldcorp-inc-gg-shares-sold-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.