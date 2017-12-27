Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Lessened by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94,978.82, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.15% and a net margin of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Vetr upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.98 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider John F. Milligan sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $16,033,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,999 shares of company stock worth $37,404,139. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

